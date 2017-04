As expected - and feared - during the annual "Day of the Sun" celebration parade (celebrating the birth of the nation's founder), Bloomberg blasted a headline that Chinese news agency Xinhua reported that North Korea has fired a projectile. NORTH KOREA FIRES PROJECTILE, MEDIA SAYS: XINHUA On its website, Bloomberg immediately picked up the story, and ran with "North Korea Fires Projectile Media, Says Xinhua" (at a url which still reads: "https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2017-04-15/north-korea-fires-projectile-media-says-xinhua")



as CBC and Reuters reports, the appearance of a new submarine-launched missile at the parade for the first time: NORTH KOREA SUBMARINE-LAUNCHED BALLISTIC MISSILE SEEN AT MILITARY PARADE FOR FIRST TIME: RTRS North Korea displayed its submarine-launched ballistic missiles (SLBM) for the first time on Saturday ahead of a massive military parade in the capital, Pyongyang.



Immediately after they almost kicked off World War 3, both Bloomberg and Xinhua rushed to correct the headlines. XINHUA CLARIFIES HEADLINE ON NORTH KOREAN MISSILE

N.KOREA DISPLAYS BALLISTIC MISSILE AT MILITARY PARADE: XINHUA

All too often, the American citizens and the rest of the world at large put so much faith in mainstream media that they are led into dangerous and deadly situations — based entirely on lies. One glaring and extremely relevant instance is how the corporate media became a parroting organization for the lies leading up to the invasion of Iraq in 2003."Intelligence gathered by this and other governments leaves no doubt that the Iraq regime continues to possess and conceal some of the most lethal weapons ever devised," then-president George Bush asserted in a public address on March 17, 2003. "This regime has already used weapons of mass destruction against Iraq's neighbors and against Iraq's people."Bush's assertions were questioned by not only human rights experts, but by U.N. weapons inspectors and countless others — so shortly after the U.S. invaded the sovereign nation, the New York Times took up the slack to fill in the appropriate casus belli.While the US often invents fake stories to convince the population to support its wars for profit, its media also parrots other dangerous fake news stories that have potential for massive and catastrophic results.Case in point: NORTH KOREA FIRES PROJECTILE, MEDIA SAYS: XINHUA - BloombergAs ZeroHedge reports: Luckily, their retractions were timely enough to avoid actual military confrontation. However, not before the rest of the Western media ran similar headlines — all which have since been changed.With great reach comes great responsibility. To erroneously parrot entirely fake information that could potentially set off a world war, to millions of your readers, without first checking the facts, is irresponsible, to say the least.Below is a short list of other examples of fake news, from a previous report by the Free Thought Project. All of these instances below, just like the instance above could've done, resulted in the suffering and death of millions.