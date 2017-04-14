In March 2017, they met in Vancouver, Canada, for this year's meeting, titled The 12th Annual Keele Meeting on Aluminum, which was sponsored by the Children's Medical Safety Research Institute (CMRSI).
One of the scientists who spoke at the conference this year was keynote speaker Dr. Romain Gherardi, from the Neuromuscular Pathology Expert Centre at Paris-Est Créteil University (UPEC).
According to Ms. Celeste McGovern, who reported on the conference and the presentations, Dr. Gherardi had given an extremely frightening overview of the most novel and profound aluminum research related to vaccination.
She wrote:
"Aluminum oxyhydroxide (Alhydrogel) and aluminium hydroxyphosphate (Adjuphos), are nanomaterials widely used as immune stimulants or "adjuvants" of vaccines. Children have received them in increasing doses from the hepatitis B shot on their day of birth, in diphtheria-tetanus shots given repeatedly in their first six months of life and in pneumococcal, meningitis, HPV vaccines and more.Continuing on the subject of MMF, she explained that:
In at least seven different countries, patients with myalgic chronic fatigue syndrome have been described after they received one of these aluminum-containing vaccines. In France in the late '90s, Gherardi began taking biopsies of the deltoid muscle of these patients and he discovered lesions in these - clumps of aggregated aluminium hydroxide engulfed in white blood cells called macrophages — at the injection site. Subsequent studies in mice found that aluminum in these cells slowly migrates to their brains where it seems to prefer to settle, permanently. He called the phenomenon Macrophagic Myofasciitis (MMF)."
"MMF mainly manifests as joint and muscle pain, fatigue and weakness, cognitive dysfunction, including attention and memory impairment and sleep disturbances. And many MMF sufferers eventually develop one of more than 100 different autoimmune disorders from alopecia to multiple sclerosis, sometimes years after the initial illness. So MMF is described as a facet of "autoimmune/inflammatory syndrome induced by adjuvants" (ASIA) identified by leading Israeli immunologist Yehuda Shoenfeld in 2011."She stated:
"But the MMF picture is still developing. Another French researcher, Jérôme Authier, presented his group's findings published in the Journal of Nuclear Medicine this year showing that neuroimaging of MMF patients' brains by PET-scan reveals distinct patterns of impaired glucose metabolism in multiple regions of their brains.
New research presented by Housam Eidi of the University of British Columbia also looked at mouse brain function and aluminium (Al) concentration long after injections. Surprisingly, the researchers found the lowest dose of Alhydrogel exerts the greatest neurotoxic effects. And small particle size seems to be critical for this brain damage, Eidi explained"Ms. McGovern's information is further supported by the work of Dr. Sarah Myhill, a private medical practitioner from the UK who is particularly concerned that multiple vaccinations could be causing an epidemic of chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS).
Concerns About Too Many Vaccinations Being Given Together
In 2016, Dr. Myhill, a professional who in principle is not opposed to vaccination, wrote an article titled Vaccination: Pros and Cons.
In her article, she discussed whether multiple vaccinations and the overuse of antibiotics were responsible for the gradual erosion of the immune system.
On the subject of CFS, she stated that:
"Vaccinations are a two-edged sword because whilst they have the potential to prevent illness, they can certainly cause flares of CFS. Indeed, I have several patients with CFS dated from vaccinations such as flu or hepatitis B. However usually this has been on the background of overwhelming stress."She continued:
"Gulf War Syndrome.This information we know to be true, because in his witness statement, Gulf War veteran, Mr. Richard Turnbull, told the court that he had received the following vaccinations and a few that he could not remember:
GWS is a classic example of a CFS with several causes. One probable cause was the many vaccinations that the soldiers received in one day. Some said they had 14 injections at one session. It is perfectly possible that this could have caused some sort of immune disruption resulting in CFS."
- anthrax
- bubonic plague
- cholera
- typhoid
- yellow fever
- hepatitis A
- hepatitis B
- meningitis
This information is supported by the original supply agreement between the UK government and SmithKline & French, which shows that SmithKline & French agreed to distribute 1,400,000 Pluserix vaccinations (Urabe MMR) to the UK for use on the UK's babies and the armed forces.
The agreement, which was signed in August 1988, stated:
"This Agreement's designated contract reference is N1D0288.See: Gulf War Syndrome: Documents Prove UK and US Military Personnel were Injected with Untested Vaccines for more information.
SK&F have agreed to supply and NHS have agreed to purchase for onward sale to United Kingdom Health Authorities and the Armed Forces 1,400,000 doses of "Pluserix" (Measles, Mumps, Rubella) vaccine at a cost of 3.80 per dose (exclusive of value added tax) to NHS of as NHS shall require to facilitate the United Kingdom Measles, Mumps and Rubella vaccination campaign which commences on 3rd October 1988. The supply of vaccine shall be upon the terms of this agreement."
In her summary, Dr. Sarah Myhill stated that:
"My concerns about vaccinations. My philosophy is always 'mimic Nature'. A vaccination will never produce the same strength of immunity as getting the real infection. My worries are: The insidious erosion of the immune system. Giving vaccinations may block very useful cross immunity to other viruses. For example, there are some viruses which cause cancer. I do not wish to inadvertently block immunity to one of those! We are constantly meeting new viruses and our bodies have to learn to cope with them. We have no idea of what long term problems we are storing up."She could be correct because more and more of the vaccinations that are being recommended by our governments today contain aluminum as an ingredient. According to the free eBook published by the CMSRI, vaccines can induce autoimmune diseases in genetically prone individuals.
Toxic Amounts of Aluminum in Vaccinations
Dr. Robert Sears is another professional who is exceptionally worried about the effect aluminum is having on our health. In his paper, titled Is Aluminum The New Thimerosal?, Dr. Sears explained that aluminum is added to vaccinations to help them work more efficiently.
During his research, he came across a number of extremely worrying documents, including one written by the American Society for Parenteral and Enteral Nutrition (ASPEN). Describing the document in depth, Sears wrote:
"The source of the daily limit of 4 to 5 mcg of aluminum per kilogram of body weight quoted by the ASPEN statement seems to be a study that compared the neurologic development of about 100 premature babies who were fed a standard IV solution that contained aluminum, with the development of 100 premature babies who were fed the same solution with almost all aluminum filtered out. The study was prompted by a number of established facts: that injected aluminum can build up to toxic levels in the bloodstream, bones, and brain; that preemies have decreased kidney function and thus a higher risk of toxicity; that an autopsy performed on one preemie whose sudden death was otherwise unexplained revealed high aluminum concentrations in the brain; and that aluminum toxicity can cause progressive dementia."He continued:
"However, none of these documents or studies mentions vaccines; they look only at IV solutions and injectable medications. Nor does the FDA require labels on vaccines warning about the dangers of aluminum toxicity, although such labels are required for all other injectable medications. All of these studies and label warnings seem to apply mainly to premature babies and kidney patients. What about larger, full-term babies with healthy kidneys?"He explained:
"However, these documents don't tell us what the maximum safe dose would be for a healthy baby or child, and I can't find such information anywhere. This is probably why the ASPEN group suggests, and the FDA requires, that all injectable solutions be limited to 25 mcg; we at least know that that level is safe."If this information is correct, then why do so many of the recommended childhood vaccinations include far above the recommended amounts of aluminum?
According to Dr. Sears, the levels of aluminum included in childhood vaccinations are as follows:
- DTaP (diphtheria, tetanus, and pertussis): 170 - 625 mcg, depending on
- manufacturer
- hepatitis A: 250 mcg
- hepatitis B: 250 mcg
- Hib (for meningitis; PedVaxHib brand only): 225 mcg
- HPV: 225 mcg
- Pediarix (DTaP - hepatitis B - polio combination): 850 mcg
- Pentacel (DTaP - Hib - polio combination): 330 mcg
- pneumococcus: 125 mcg
In fact, according to Dr. Sears, the FDA stated that:
"Although aluminum toxicity is not commonly detected clinically, it can be serious in selected patient populations, such as neonates (newborns), and may be more common than is recognized."Since his paper, which was written in 2008, there are even more vaccinations containing aluminum.
Terrifying Neurodegenerative Plague Expected to Affect One in Two Americans
According to Ms. McGovern, no one can say how many of the one to four million Americans and millions more globally are suffering from serious chronic fatigue due to aluminum poisoning.
She continued with the following statement:
"No one can say how many of the current 50 million cases of autoimmune disease in America are a long-term fallout from shots taken years ago.Read: Scientists Prove Link Between Aluminum and Early Onset Alzheimer's Disease for further information.
Terrifying as that is, there were two more days of this research presented. A 2017 study in the Journal of Translational Medicine from Exley's lab demonstrated the presence of some of the highest contents of aluminum ever observed in brain tissue in every section of tissue sampled from brains of patients with familial early-onset Alzheimer's disease. So, could it be that when aluminum migrates from vaccines to brains it is somehow associated with Alzheimer's disease, the terrifying neurodegenerative plague that is expected to affect one in two Americans by 2050?
The 12th Annual Keele Meeting on Aluminum is one of the many events sponsored by the Children's Medical Safety Research Institute (CMSRI), a medical and scientific collaborative that was established to provide research funding for independent studies on causal factors underlying the chronic disease and disability epidemic.
