Why and how American intelligence services create terrorist networks

If there's oil, a pretext will be found

Terrorist networks as the newest weapon

Bomb, don't cooperate

The fight against terror is for fun? Is Russia not in the loop?

Valery Korovin is a member of Russia's Civic Chamber and the high-profile intellectual Izborsky Club.***Today many people are convinced that the CIA and United States are the founding fathers of the terrorism that has engulfed the world. This conviction is well founded.Indeed, it is precisely the US that has nurtured most of those groups that are blowing up the contemporary world, and this was done, as it turns out, in American interests for the sake of achieving concrete goals, whether it be for the acquisition of resources or inciting chaos on an opponent's territory, but overall in order to maintain its hegemony.American intelligence agencies have more than once been caught aiding terror. They've even participated in organizing several terrorist strikes akin to to the Al-Qaeda attacks on September 11th, 2001 in order to, for example, justify full-scale intervention in Middle Eastern affairs. As many circumstances have proven, maybe not the CIA itself as an institution, but certain forces within the CIA and American intelligence as a whole were involved in the preparation of this terror attack, as well as numerous other terrorist sorties around the world. The fact that things do not add up in the official report on the investigation into the events of 9/11 has since the very beginning not bothered anyone in the US. What's more, dozens of independent investigations have confirmed that it was not Bin Laden, but hundreds of well-prepared and specially trained people who organized this large-scale operation.The United States has long since acquired the habit of invading Middle Eastern countries to seize gas, oil, and other natural resources under the pretext of fighting terrorism. This is the case with Iraq, Libya, Syria, and many other states. However, despite being among the most important motivations, oil and hydrocarbons are not the only nor the main factor. In reality, theIn our case, this is the strategic entanglement of Eurasia by so-called "Anaconda rings," i.e., strategic beachheads of the global West led by the US and reinforced by American or NATO military bases.The presence of oil, gas, and other minerals is desirable, but not required. For example, there is nothing besides rocks and sand in Afghanistan, but the US nevertheless went in, using the country as a launch pad for the operation of redrawing the Middle East and Central Asia, for such is an important strategic node for establishing American control over the entire region.The CIA and other US security agencies created Al-Qaeda and a number of terrorist and "humanitarian" networksThe techniques of so-called "sixth generation wars", in which military successes are achieved without the use of one's own troops and conventional weapons, but by means of establishing networks on the desired territory through which American foreign policy's strategic tasks are resolved -Al-Qaeda itself is literally nothing more than a "base," "structure," or "network." In the global network environment that covers practically the entire planet, calling a network terrorist organization a "network" is the same as calling a newspaper a "newspaper" and a journal a "journal." An "organization" is simply a kind of network matrix, an empty concept which is only then imbued with the needed contents depending on the situation.Like any "structure without a head," an "organization" arises and can grow at any point on the planet because it is not hierarchical but represents a "rhizome," a set of horizontal links, nodes, and intersecting points that are infinitely complementary and overlapping. The late Bin Laden was merely one of the main speakers of Al-Qaeda's branched structure. Governing it while sitting in a cave is not only difficult - it is simply impossible. And is such even necessary at all?Wherever the ideas of Islamism arise, so do arise networks in the likes of Al-Qaeda, Daesh, Hizb ut-Tahrir, and similar specimens. It is absolutely impossible to bring down a network by destroying its main perpetrators or even an entire node, because there exists another, a second, and then third and fifth node at different points with the same number of links as the previously destroyed node.But only its enemies?In early March 2017, Trump's Administration announced that cooperation between the US and Russia on jointly fighting terrorism is indefinitely postponed. Why did the US suddenly not want to unite with us and ended up in no hurry to start a full-scale war on terror, as Donald Trump had proclaimed just recently in his election campaign? The secret is that the new American President was finally acquainted with all the secret documents.He didn't know about this when he was a presidential candidate, hence his talk of going to fight terrorism together with Russia and even together with Assad and official Damascus. Trump used to routinely repeat that "We're going to finish this damned ISIS and waste them in the toilet." [1]And now there's confusion. Upon becoming president and receiving classified documents, Trump impatiently opened them only to look with surprise and discouragement. Understanding what is at stake, he was bewildered and turned to his advisors: "How is this possible?""Oh, God!", Trump cried, "What a nightmare!" And what is he supposed to do now? Destroy everything that has been created over the years by the back-breaking labor of hundreds of "men and women", i.e., employees of American intelligence? He is simply compelled to postpone the fight against terrorism."Damn it! It's we who've created this! Why didn't you tell me earlier?" is met with "Excuse me, Mr. Trump, but who were you back then? You were nobody. And now you're President."But since Europe has been in a state of American occupation and crushed by NATO's heel since the end of the Second World War, it does not dare open its mouth and utter a word.It's as if Washington tells them: "Something was blown up there, nothing to worry about, just costs. We are realizing the great project of Western civilization's global domination. Something was blown up, so what? It happens. Something went wrong, the wiring malfunctioned, something dropped out, shocked, well what do you do. Chips fly."Russia is really fighting terrorism, apparently because no one in Russia is "up to speed" on the fact that the Americans themselves created terrorism. We, of course, suspect something, but since our leadership is made up of ordinary people, they cannot even believe that the Americans really did create terrorism. "These are all some conspiracy delights, probably," members of the Security Council of the Russian Federation shrug, looking at the President, "Terrorists most likely exist on their own and the Americans are fighting them, but they're just arrogant and not cooperating with us. Well, fine, we'll fight without cooperation."If the question is asked whether the Americans are fighting terrorism, the answer is obvious. They are only fighting so that this terrorism created by them does not accidentally, somehow spill over into the US itself. They strictly monitor the bacteria of terrorism spread by the American Administration around the world, so that it in no case infects America.For now only Russia is fighting terrorism, while the rest are merely looking at us puzzled, not understanding, as if wondering: "Are they simply out of the loop or do they in fact want to destroy American terrorism? What's going on?"His question is, first of all, what to do with the terrorist networks created by Washington with the support of American intelligence; secondly, what to do with Russia, who is fighting terrorism, really destroying it, and not just for fun like all the "normal" civilized countries; and, thirdly, how to go on living and not go to hell, which is in fact inevitable when we are talking about the American elites, for the reason of their greatness in this vain world is from the prince of this world.***[1] A reference to Putin's 1999 remark on toughening anti-terrorism operations in Chechnya.