The US has failed to achieve the goal behind its attack on a military airfield in Syria, which is namely "raising the morale of the US-backed terrorist gangs," Syrian President Bashar Assad said on Sunday, according to the country's news agency SANA.

In response, the Syrian leader made assurances that the Syrian people and army are determined to eliminate terrorism in every part of Syrian territory.

"President [Vladimir] Putin regards the US attacks on Syria as an aggression against a sovereign state in violation of the norms of international law, and under a trumped-up pretext at that," Peskov told reporters.

