DC cop arrested for child sex trafficking, assault and stealing his 15yo victim's money at gunpoint
Matt Agorist
Free Thought Project
Sat, 08 Apr 2017 00:00 UTC
engaging in the trade but also running it. Now, in a new low, we've found a cop who was engaging in the child sex trade and then stooping even lower to rob his victim after.
Chukwuemeka Ekwonna, 27, of Glenn Dale, was arrested Thursday at his home in the 7500 block of Lake Glen Drive in Prince George's County for a slew of despicable acts. Ekwonna stands accused of armed robbery, robbery, first- and second-degree assault, two counts of third-degree sex offense, reckless endangerment, prostitution and related weapons charges, according to police.
Ekwonna was caught participating in underage sex trafficking by paying a 15-year-old girl to have sex with him. Then, after he engaged in the sex act, this low-life cop pulled out his gun and robbed the poor girl.
As WBALTV reports, Once the sexual encounter was over inside his vehicle, Ekwonna produced a gun and demanded his money back, police said. The girl complied and Ekwonna left the vehicle.
On Friday, a judge denied Ekwonna bail after calling the charges "incredibly disturbing."
"We have a situation here where an officer's involved from another jurisdiction who was in a position of trust," Anne Arundel County police spokesman Marc Limansky said.
According to police, they were notified about the incident by the Department of Homeland security over concerns about possible human trafficking. However, they claim the girl was acting on her own.
"Because social services believed this was a human-trafficking-related incident, they notified Homeland Security; however, we have no indication that any human trafficking has occurred here. She was engaged in this on her own free will and was not being forced to engage in this activity whatsoever," Limansky said.
Whether or not the girl was acting on her own is irrelevant when looking at the actions of Ekwonna, however. This man is tasked with protecting society. People rely on police to prevent instances of child sex trafficking and robbery — yet this public servant was engaging in and initiating both.
"It's very unfortunate to have happened, but fortunately, he has been arrested and is off the streets," Limansky said.
Ekwonna's police powers have since been revoked and he has been placed in a non-contact status. Both the Anne Arundel County Police Department and the Metropolitan Police Department Internal Affairs Division are investigating.
As the Free Thought Project pointed out on several occasions, some of the worst human traffickers in D.C. have been cops.
Linwood Barnhill Jr., a veteran of the D.C. Police Department, was exposed by the Free Thought Project for running a child sex ring out of his house. In 2014, in an early morning search warrant issued for his Southeast D.C. apartment found a 15-year-old girl who had previously been reported missing by her parents.
When police rescued the girl she told officers that she had met six other girls inside the Southeast D.C. apartment who told her they were also being prostituted, including with ads posted on backpage.com. Barnhill also took naked photos of the girls, purportedly for use in advertisements for sex.
Marijuana, condoms and a large mirror were also seized from the apartment; law enforcement officials say that the seized mirror had the names of other females who were being trafficked written on it.
Around that same time, another cop in the area was also exposed and arrested for trafficking teens. Lamin Manneh, 32, of Baltimore, pleaded guilty to traveling across state lines and using a telephone and internet to operate a prostitution business using two teens he prostituted out over 300 times.
It's not only limited to DC either. As the Free Thought Project previously reported, cops in Chicago were under investigation by the FBI after they were implicated as the operators of a sex trafficking ring that held children, as young as 14, captive.
As the Free Thought Project pointed out on several occasions, some of the worst human traffickers in D.C. have been cops.
