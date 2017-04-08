© Twitter



in a town south of the Syrian city of Homs, resulting in multiple casualties, according to local media reports.The bomb was planted in a bus with workers in the40km (25 miles) south of Homs, state TV reports, saying thatSANA reports that multiple people have been injured.Images purportedly showing the aftermath of the attack have appeared on social media. RT cannot verify their authenticity.In March, two bombs went off in Damascus on the same day, hitting the Justice Palace in al-Hamidiyeh and a restaurant in the al-Rabweh area, killing more than 30 people in total.In late February, a car bombing near the Syrian city of Al-Bab in Aleppo Province claimed the lives of almost 70 people, mostly civilians. Responsibility for the attack was claimed by Islamic State.