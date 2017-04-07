CommonDreams.org quoted Al Gore back in 2005:
Since Katrina, climate activists have beat a steady drumbeat warning of doom.... the science is extremely clear now, that warmer oceans make the average hurricane stronger, not only makes the winds stronger, but dramatically increases the moisture from the oceans evaporating into the storm - thus magnifying its destructive power - makes the duration, as well as the intensity of the hurricane, stronger.
Last year we had a lot of hurricanes. Last year, Japan set an all-time record for typhoons: ten, the previous record was seven. Last year the science textbooks had to be re-written. They said, "It's impossible to have a hurricane in the south Atlantic." We had the first one last year, in Brazil. We had an all-time record last year for tornadoes in the United States, 1,717 - largely because hurricanes spawned tornadoes.
- "Warming seas cause stronger hurricanes", Nature, 2006 — "Mega-storms are set to increase as the climate hots up."
- "Are Category 6 Hurricanes Coming Soon?", Scientific American, 2011 — "Tropical cyclones like Irene are predicted to be more powerful this year, thanks to natural conditions"
- "Global warming is 'causing more hurricanes'", The Independent, 2012.
- "A Katrina hurricane will strike every two years", ScienceNordic, 2013 — About a widely reported study in PNAS by geophysicist Aslak Grinsted of the Niels Bohr Institute Copenhagen U. Also see "'Katrina-Like' Hurricanes to Occur More Frequently Due to Warming" in US News & World Reports.
- "Hurricanes Likely to Get Stronger & More Frequent", Climate Central, 2013 - About a study in PNAS by Kerry Emanuel et al.
- See ten even more outlandish predictions from the big 3 networks.
Defying Al Gore's predictions, bottom drops out of US hurricane pattern over past decadeInconvenient data for those who still insist climate change is making hurricanes more frequent is displayed in these two slides from Dr. Philip Klotzbach. As noted by Dr. Roger Pielke Jr. The...