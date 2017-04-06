Society's Child
Blast in Lahore, Pakistan kills 4 army soldiers, 2 civilians, 18 wounded
Mubasher Bukhari
Huffington Post
Wed, 05 Apr 2017 10:03 UTC
Scores of people have been killed since the beginning of the year in a series of attacks that have dashed hopes of an end to the violence of recent years and stepped up pressure on Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif's government to improve security.
TV footage showed security personnel blocking off the street around the site of the explosion, close to an elite police training school which was the site of a Pakistani Taliban attack in 2009. The apparent targeting of personnel involved in the census, the first in 19 years, underlined the challenge to government institutions in Pakistan, a nuclear-armed state of some 200 million people.
The army has been closely involved in the census, with soldiers accompanying civilian enumerators, a move authorities say is needed to prevent collectors being intimidated by local political figures trying to slant sensitive population data in their areas.
Pakistan army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa said the census would be completed "at any cost." "These sacrifices will only strengthen our resolve and with the support of entire nation we will cleanse the menace of terrorism from our soil," he said in a statement. Lahore, Pakistan's second-largest city and capital of the Punjab region, was already on high alert following a bomb attack last month that killed at least 13 people.
Muhammad Khurassani, a spokesman for Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), a banned Islamist movement often called the Pakistani Taliban, issued a statement claiming responsibility.
The spate of attacks has ratcheted up tensions with neighboring Afghanistan, which some Pakistani officials accuse of sheltering TTP militants. Afghanistan's government, in its turn, accuses Islamabad of aiding the Afghan Taliban, a charge Pakistan denies.
Comment: The New York Times reported:
Investigators said that a severed head had been found at the site of the explosion, suggesting that the act was a suicide bombing. The Pakistani Taliban claimed responsibility for the attack, but the government declined to comment on the militant group's statement.
The population count, the first since 1998, began last month, and 200,000 soldiers are providing security for about 120,000 government officials for the door-to-door collection of data. "The purpose of the attack apparently was to spread fear within the enumerators and other staff," the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics said in a statement.
One possible reason for the attack on the members of the census team was that they were a relatively easy target because they were in a neighborhood, rather than in a fortified area. Witnesses and officials said that the census team, along with security forces, had been gathering near the site of the blast during the past few days, before dispersing to neighborhoods.
On Wednesday morning, the driver of the van carrying the census team had reported a problem with the vehicle and parked, after which the blast occurred. The van was badly damaged.
"The team was getting ready for work when the explosion took place," said Ghulam Haider, the owner of a barbershop about 50 feet from the site of the blast. "We saw lots of smoke, and a motorcycle caught fire. Bodies were lying around, including the soldiers," Mr. Haider added.
The driver of the van, who was among the wounded, has been taken into custody for interrogation, the police said.
