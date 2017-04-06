The Federal Attorney for Environmental Protection (Profepa) attended to the death of a humpback whale in Banderas Bay, outside of Puerto Vallarta.In a statement, it was reported that personnel of the federal delegation of Profepa, went to the location, where authorities found a dead female whale of 12 meters in length and approximately 10 tons of weight.In order to avoid a health risk due to the size of the whale, the pertinent actions were carried out in coordination with the National Commission of Protected Natural Areas (Conanp) and the Secretariat of Navy - Mexico Navy (Semar).It was decided to use the method of sea-going towage and sinking, in accordance with the provisions of Article 58 of the Marine Mammal Wetsuit Protocol.There was no apparent evidence that could provide a cause of death, so tissue samples were collected and analyzed to determine the cause of the death.The humpback whale (Megaptera novaeangliae) is listed in Mexican Official Standard NOM-059-SEMARNAT-2010 as subject to Special Protection (Pr).