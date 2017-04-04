Iowa Rep. Shannon Lundgren
An Iowa state representative is under fire after saying women who miscarry after 20 weeks of pregnancy should be forced to carry their dead fetuses to term.

During a hearing Wednesday of Senate File 471, which would clear the way for a state ban on abortions after the 20-week mark, Republican Rep. Shannon Lundgren — the manager of 471 — faced a question from fellow Rep. John Forbes, a Democrat.

Noting that he has a daughter who is 20 weeks pregnant, Forbes asked that under the bill, would his daughter have to carry her child to term even if a doctor told her there was no longer a heartbeat.

"Is that good medicine?" Forbes wondered.

Lundgren's response:

"This bill wasn't written for the intent to protect or govern on the side of the woman. It was written to save babies' lives, giving the choice and being the voice of those babies...that don't have one. I understand what you're saying—this fetus, this baby, is not alive. I would concur that in that instance, if your daughter's life is not in danger, that yes, she would have to carry that baby."

Newsweek noted that no lawmakers challenged or attempted to correct that statement at the time.

But after Progress Iowa, a progressive nonprofit, circulated a video of Lundgren's remarks, the Iowa House GOP tweeted that Lundgren "misspoke."

Colin Tadlock, communications director for Iowa House Republicans, told Newsweek that the video of the Lundgren-Forbes exchange is "out of context."

A House committee adopted the 20-week abortion ban amendment on a voice vote and approved the bill 11-8 with one Republican joining all of the Democrats in opposing it.

On Thursday, Lundgren tweeted a photo taken inside the state Capitol's rotunda of an anti-abortion rally centered around a crib filled with baby shoes and American flags. The 2,000 shoes, Lundgren said, represent "just half of the abortions in Iowa."

The vast majority of abortions in Iowa — 94 percent — occur in the first trimester — up to 13 weeks of pregnancy.