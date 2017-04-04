© Fotolia/ Dominik Herz

Police in Florida told a local woman to stop calling emergency services, and hours later she and one of her sons were dead, shot by a violent boyfriend with an assault rifle.According to reports, Latina Herring and her eight-year-old son were shot and killed, and four others were wounded last week, after Herring's boyfriend fired an AK-47 assault rifle at them.Herring is reported to have called the 911 emergency hotline several times on March 27, according to Rawstory.com, claiming that her boyfriend was drunk and displaying erratic behavior, making false accusations and displaying rage-based emotions.In a recording of the calls,Police visited the residence after Herring detailed that she was afraid for her and her son's life. At the time the boyfriend was handcuffed and placed in the back of a police car.Local police have not responded to requests to provide body-camera video recordings of the events leading up to the tragedy.It is not known how the boyfriend acquired the assault rifle.