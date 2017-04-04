© Dallas News



McKinney police arrested an orthopedic surgeon on suspicion that he sexually assaulted two female patients while they were under his care.Dr. Donald Okechukwu Ozumba, 44, faces two charges of sexual assault, according to court records. McKinney police arrested him Friday and booked him at the Collin County Jail, where his bail was set at $50,000. He was released Sunday.Police said the offenses happened at OSSM Orthopedics in the 8000 block of State Highway 121 in McKinney.Ozumba couldn't be reached for comment Monday.One of the women went to his office last week to be treated for a sports injury, according to an arrest warrant affidavit.The woman told police that she contacted another doctor after the visit and asked whether what Ozumba had done was normal procedure. The second doctor informed her that Ozumba was "absolutely not supposed to penetrate her vagina," according to the arrest warrant affidavit.The woman told police that she texted him back with a message that said "Not receiving a script," then deleted the app.Ozumba continued to text the woman and asked her to come back in, according to police.Another woman reported a sexual assault to McKinney police in August that occurred during an appointment with Ozumba the same month, records show. She said she had gone to the doctor to get a shot for a physical disability, according to an arrest warrant affidavit.Ozumba had been rude to the woman during her first two appointments, but he became "charming" during the third visit, according to the affidavit.A nurse gave the woman paper shorts and a gown to cover herself during a sonogram, but the doctor told the woman that he couldn't help her until she undressed and told her to cover up with a sheet, police said.According to the woman's account, Ozumba left the room and came back. He rubbed the outside of her legs like he was feeling for something and then began to rub the inside of her legs, she told police.After the doctor left the room again, the woman jumped to her feet and dressed, police said. She told a nurse that she had another appointment and left, according to the affidavit.Police called her to get more information about her case after the March assault was reported, records show.Ozumba, who was born in Nigeria, has been fully licensed by the Texas Medical Board since 2005, state records show. He reported no criminal history. No medical malpractice investigations were listed on his physician profile.Last year, the Texas Medical Board ordered Ozumba to complete a course in ethics or risk management after he failed to release the medical and billing records of a patient in a timely fashion following multiple written requests, state records show.