A decomposed carcass of a whale was found at Puri beach early this morning drawing crowd in huge numbers.Heavy crowd was witnessed near Panth Niwas to see the dead mammal. Many were amused to see the carcass and were busy taking photographs. It is suspected that the whale died after being hit by a ship or vessel and was washed ashore due to heavy sea current caused by southern winds.Forest officials were notified immediately and they reached the spot to recover the body of the marine mammal."It seems the whale has been dead for past several days. Stale smell is emanating from the back side of the whale, while its face is in good condition. We will conduct a postmortem to ascertain the reason behind the death. JCB machine has been hired to lift it from the beach to bury it", Bhimsen Das, a forest official said, reported Odishatv.in.