At least three people were killed and several injured after a bus carrying dozens of schoolchildren overturned in Sweden, local media reports, citing officials.The bus was carrying around 52 children and six adults, according to Allehanda newspaper.Meanwhile, the Expressen local media outlet says 28 people have been injured in the incident.Police say they are not sure what caused the crash."We know they drove off the road. We don't know much more than that at this point," police spokeswoman Marie Andersson said, as quoted by Reuters.The accident occurred near the town of Sveg in northern Sweden.