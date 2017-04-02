© AP video still

A large fire has engulfed a construction site in downtown Dubai, near the UAE's iconic Burj Khalifa and Dubai Mall, covering the area with thick black smoke.The massive inferno erupted in a building near the Burj Khalifa mall at around 6.30am, eyewitnesses reported. In a statement, the Dubai Media Office confirmed that the burning building was still under construction and belonged to property developer Emaar.Authorities were quick to dispatch fire fighting teams, including a helicopter and emergency crews as they cordoned off the surrounding area. No injuries have yet been reported, even though ambulances were dispatched to the scene."Ambulance teams have been dispatched to the emergency site and no casualties have been reported yet," said Dubai Media Office.Social media posts of the blaze showed black smoke spreading across Dubai's skyline.The fire is still raging but the Dubai Media Office has confirmed that the flames has been contained.""Fire at Fountain Views towers has been brought under control; cooling operations are underway," the media office tweeted.