Shocking aerial footage showing between 30 and 40 dead dolphins washed up on vast stretch of beach in the Sunday's River area off Bird Island has gone viral on social media, after East London-based helicopter pilot Noel Greyling filmed the disturbing discovery on Friday morning, 31 March.

The video footage was shared to local radio broadcaster AlgoaFM, who reports that Greyling was flying by helicopter to Port Elizabeth when he spotted the grim sight.



Greyling told AlgoaFM that he has "been flying this stretch of coastline regularly for the past years and its the first time he'd witnessed anything of this nature".

Algoa FM also reports that Bayworld Marine Mammal Biologist, "Dr Greg Hofmeyer said it was highly unlikely that Wednesday's extreme heat had anything to do with the Dolphins been stranded".

Port Elizabeth suffered the hottest day in 50 years on Thursday, 30 March, hitting a high of 40.2°C. The temperature marks the second highest temperature in the city since 1960.