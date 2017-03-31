© AFP 2017/ FABRICE COFFRINI



The recent Syrian refusal to host UN Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura means that Damascus does not want him to carry on in this role, a Syrian source familiar with the matter told Sputnik on Friday.Earlier this month, an informed source told Sputnik that the Syrian authorities had refused to host de Mistura in Damascus ahead of the latest round of the Geneva talks. Bashar Jaafari, the head of the Syrian government delegation to the Geneva talks, later said this was due to the UN envoy's breach of mandate as a mediator.This will have an impact on de Mistura's ability to fulfill his duties, the source added, emphasizing that the United Nations should pick his successor with the Syrian attitude in mind."The best way forward given the circumstances is to choose his successor. His work in not marked by a serious attitude, he wants to carry on with the Syrian dossier at the expense of others. His behavior shows that he is fighting to keep his position. Given this attitude, he could not reach any significant result, which could deescalate the situation during the fifth Geneva round. He did not directly condemn the escalation. Such behavior is unacceptable," the source explained.De Mistura's mandate expires late in March. It is not yet clear whether he will continue his work as the special envoy or not.