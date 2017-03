© Zohra Bensemra / Reuters



says the newly-appointed president of the European Parliament.Europe must now tackleAntonio Tajani, an Italian politician appointed president of the European Parliament in January, told Die Welt."The so-called Islamic State [IS, formerly ISIS/ISIL] seeks tohe said. "They explain them that it's nowUnless defeated militarily, IS "will do everything to confront Europe as their number one enemy," Tajani argued, adding, terrorists "are coming to the European UnionHowever, even more significant challenges lie ahead, Tajani continued, listing increasing calamity in Africa as the primary cause for concern.- agriculture shrinks because of, Nigeria and Niger are suffering from, and Somalia is marred byTajani stated. "If we fail to resolve the central problems of African nations, 10, 20 or even 30 million migrants will come to the European Union in the next 10 years."To prevent this scenario from happening,Tajani said. Otherwise, "Africa risks becoming a Chinese colony, but the Chinese need only natural resources, they're not interested in stability."The comprehensive interview comes on the heels of the so-calledheld between European and North African interior ministers in Rome last week. One year after ato stem influx of migrants crossing the Aegean Sea to Greece, thedespite intense criticism from human rights groups.During the Rome meeting, ministers discussed a proposal to"The aim is tosaid Italian Interior Minister Marco Minniti, according to AFP.Commenting on the issue, Tajani championed an idea of establishingwhich he discussed with Filippo Grandi, the incumbent UN High Commissioner for Refugees. He claimed that suchwould meet basic human rights standards and ensure that migrants "do not fall in the hands of human traffickers or die in the desert or at sea."Meanwhile, Germany, the principal destination for most asylum seekers, is stepping up diplomatic efforts to stem migrant flows to the continent as part of what Berlin calls aResponding to domestic criticism of her migration policy ahead of the looming elections,According to Merkel, Berlin wants to curb migration by fostering economic development in North Africa and beyond. "Only when there is overall development can the pressure for flight and for expulsions be overcome," she Merkel told the Munich Security Conference in February.