© Emergency Operations Center of Dominican Republic (COE)
Weather alerts in the Dominican Republic, 25 March 2017.
Disaster authorities in the Dominican Republic say that a period of heavy rain caused flooding in northern areas of the country from 23 March 2017.

As of 25 March, 1,770 people had been forced from their homes. Around 364 homes have been damaged and a further 8 completely destroyed. Seven bridges have also suffered some flood damage. At one point around 27 communities were cut off by flood water.


The rains have mainly affected the northern province of Puerto Plata, where many of the the evacuations took place. At least 2 people were reported missing in the province after being swept away by the overflowing Los Domínguez river. A third person was reported missing near San Francisco de Macorís, Duarte Province, after a vehicle was washed away by the overflowing Camú river.