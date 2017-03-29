© Emergency Operations Center of Dominican Republic (COE)



Disaster authorities in the Dominican Republic say that a period of heavy rain caused flooding in northern areas of the country from 23 March 2017.The rains have mainly affected the northern province of Puerto Plata, where many of the the evacuations took place. At least 2 people were reported missing in the province after being swept away by the overflowing Los Domínguez river. A third person was reported missing near San Francisco de Macorís, Duarte Province, after a vehicle was washed away by the overflowing Camú river.