© PASCAL ROSSIGNOL/REUTERS



French presidential candidate Marine Le Pen told a rally on Sunday, promising to shield France from globalisation as she sought to fire up her supporters in the final four weeks before voting gets underway.Buoyed by the unexpected election of Donald Trump in the United States and by Britain's vote to leave the EU, the leader of the eurosceptic and anti-immigrant National Front (FN) party, told the rally in Lille that the"The European Union will die because the...Le Pen said to loud cheers and applause. "The time has come to defeat globalists," she said, accusing her main rivals, centrist Emmanuel Macron and conservative Francois Fillon, of "treason" for their pro-EU, pro-market policies.Opinion polls forecast that Le Pen will do well in the April 23 first round of the presidential election only to lose the May 7 run-off to Macron. But theand motivating people to go to the polling stations will be key for the top candidates.Its opposition to the EU and the euro currency underlines anthat pleases the FN's grassroots supporters andBut it is also likely to be an obstacle to power in a country whereLe Pen has over the past few months tried to tackle this by criticizing the unpopular EU while telling voters she would not abruptly pull France out of the bloc or the euro but insteadOn Sunday, while predicting the EU's demise, she was careful to say"It must be done in a rational, well-prepared way," she told Le Parisien daily in an interview. "I don't want chaos. Within the negotiation calendar I want to carry out ... the euro would be the last step because I want to wait for the outcome of elections in Germany in the autumn before renegotiating it."Reacting to Le Pen's comments on the death of the EU, France's ambassador to the United States, Gerard Araud, tweeted:Some 72 percent of French voters want to keep the euro, an Ifop poll published in Le Figaro newspaper showed. But unlike voters overall,"I'm convinced it will explode anyway, sobefore we head for even more of a disaster than we are in now," 56-year-old bank employee Marie-Dominique Rossignol said after the rally.