The Royal Road

Getting Ahead

Childhood's Beginning

Footnotes

Frances A. Yates, The Art of Memory, Pimlico, 1996 (1966) Sigmund Freud, The Interpretation of Dreams, Avon Books, 1965 (1900) Sue Llewellyn, "Such stuff as dreams are made on? Elaborative encoding, the ancient art of memory, and the hippocampus," Behavioral and Brain Sciences, Volume 36, Issue 06, December 2013, 589-607 In Paolo Rossi, Logic and the Art of Memory, University of Chicago Press, 2000, 22.

About the author