About 8,960 people suffered from an earthquake that shook the province of Yunnan in the southwest of China earlier in the day, local media reported on Monday.

According to the CCTV broadcaster, about 2,000 households suffered in the earthquake, with some of local residents wounded lightly, but the exact number of the injured was not reported.

Many buildings reportedly showed cracks after the earthquake and lessons were canceled in schools.

According to other media reports, the earthquake had impacted 15,800 people and the consequences are still being addressed.

The earthquake of a 5.1 magnitude was registered at 7.55 a.m. local time (23:55 GMT on Sunday), with several weaker shocks following shortly after.