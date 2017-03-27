A dramatic video has emerged from China of huge sinkhole opened on a road in Nanning, Guangxi Province.The footage, shot on Friday, shows a two-metre-deep and three-metre-wide sinkhole which opened after a bus drove over the road.According to local news, the road suddenly collapsed when the bus passed by and the rear wheels got trapped in the sinkhole.The bus driver managed to drive out of the hole and no one injured.