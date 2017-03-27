© Sputnik International



Peskov recalled that the Moscow rally was unsanctioned.

The Kremlin respects the citizens' right to take part in rallies provided they are conducted in accordance with the law, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.When commenting on the protests that took place in a number of Russian cities on Sunday, he said that "," Peskov added.He added that the Kremlin "cannot respect those who deliberately misguide people and who instigated these illegal activities yesterday." ". We cannot accept, nor respect this," Peskov added.The Kremlin is not worried about any possible repetition of such protests, but is concerned that some elements will manipulate civil activists for their goals, the spokesman said.The thing is not about fears. We are afraid that someone will continue using civil activists, people who are actively engaged in civic activities, for their goals, calling on people to take part in illegal and unauthorized events. We are concerned about this, not about the manifestation of civil activism and holding various events in line with the law," Peskov explained.He stressed that the president actively contacts with people who work in different fields. "During this dialogue there is a constant exchange of information and the possibility is given to understand the current problems and if people are dissatisfied and their assessment on the positive outcome of the authorities' work," he said.All those eager to demonstrate will be able to participate in rallies, but in strict compliance with Russian laws, the spokesman stressed.," Peskov said.The Kremlin slammed statements by the protest's organizers in Moscow that Sunday's rally was authorized, calling them outright lies and a provocation., "in fact bringing people to a prohibited venue," Peskov added."We regret that our active citizens did not want, probably, mainly due to the lack of knowledge, to use the alternative sites." Peskov said.Law enforcement agencies are conducting a probe into reports of underage kids taking part in these protests in return for money.," he added."If law enforcement agencies find it necessary, then the evidence will be made public," Peskov said adding that he was citing facts.The Kremlin will take heed of the demands voiced by the protesters who took part in last weekend's authorized rallies, Peskov stressed."In some cities, the rallies were agreed on and were allowed and they took place in strict accordance with the law without any excesses," Peskov noted."In these cases, no doubt, these slogans, these proposals that were voiced, that criticism that was pronounced will be taken into account," the Kremlin spokesman added.The Kremlin spokesman said he wouldn't give any quantitative estimates of the weekend protests."It depends on what we compare it to and what we proceed from," Peskov said."The Kremlin analyzes the scope of yesterday's action quite soberly and is not inclined either to underestimate or exaggerate this scope," he noted.The Russian president was informed of the protest rallies, the Kremlin spokesman stated."He undoubtedly receives local reports daily," Peskov said in reply to a question about whether the head of state was informed about the protests, considering that the rallies took place on the weekend.Naturally, this situation was reported to the president," Peskov said.The actions of law enforcement bodies at Sunday's protest rallies in a number of Russian cities were "fully correct, highly professional and legal," Peskov emphasized.," the spokesman explained.He also said the Kremlin does not consider it necessary to respond to the calls by the Council of Europe and the US State Department to release those detained during the rallies."We cannot agree with this appeal and cannot take it into account. The obligations at the Council of Europe do not imply the need to violate our domestic legislation," Peskov emphasized.Western countries' reaction to unsanctioned protests in Moscow and the rest of Russia over the weekend was a double-standard reaction, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday."I proceed from the stance that each country has laws, based among other things on the universal criteria, - and in this particular case on the criteria, stipulated by the international pact on civil and political rights - envisaging freedom of speech and the right for gatherings" Lavrov said."Before this pact was recognized, one of the prominent figures said that," he said. "Therefore, the laws, which are stipulated in the universal international legal tool of sovereign states to impose restrictions on events that may result in mass unrests, are the basis of this freedom we are talking about."Commenting on the public reaction regarding protests in Moscow and other cities across Russia," the Russian foreign minister said he "heard reaction only from official executives from a number of European countries and the United States."," Lavrov said."It did not concern anyone and nobody said anything about it," the top Russian diplomat added.Commenting on reported detentions of protesters during the unauthorized rallies in Russia on Sunday, Lavrov said such instances were registered previously in other countries as well, but went largely unnoticed."Considering the detentions,," he said."Russian journalists were also in such situations, particularly an RT (Russian Today) crew in the United States, where they were detained trying to deliver a report on some sort of unrest connected with protests," Lavrov said.