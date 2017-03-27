A few months ago, the fake news New York Times and fake governor Jerry Brown announced the California Permanent Drought.
California Braces for Unending Drought – The New York Times
California is having their second wettest year on record, and precipitation has increased slightly over the last 120 years.

Climate at a Glance | National Centers for Environmental Information (NCEI)

In 2011, fake news Texas academics announced the Texas permanent drought. They said they predicted it all along.
Texas is vulnerable to warming climate – Houston Chronicle
The last two years have been the wettest on record in Texas.

These scam artists need to be shut down once and for all. They don't understand anything about climate - it is all about money and power.