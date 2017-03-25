© Times Colonist / Parks Canada

Isabel Flood said she was walking on the beach with her two sons and her dog, Chester, near Wya Point Resort in Ucluelet on Tuesday about 7:30 p.m. when Chester was attacked by what appeared to be a large dog.Chester, off-leash at the time, was immediately overpowered and whimpered for help."These two people came running up behind me," Flood said. "They threw some things at the wolf and, finally, my dog was able to wriggle away."With Chester's leg bleeding heavily, Flood feared he would die. She loaded the dog and her sons into a car and headed toward Nanaimo, where 24-hour veterinary service is offered.The vet was able to stitch up the wound. Chester was in pain Thursday but recovering.Flood said she hopes other dog owners take care or avoid bringing pets to the beach around Ucluelet.Parks staff said people are advised to walk in groups, make plenty of noise and be alert. Dogs should be kept on leash at all times and small children should be kept nearby. Campers and picnickers should store food in vehicles or lockers.Parks Canada advises anyone encountering a wolf to pick up small children, stand tall and look as large as you can. Back away slowly, maintaining eye contact. If the animal continues to approach, visitors should yell, throw stones or sticks, and use pepper spray or an air horn if they have one.Source: Victoria Times Colonist