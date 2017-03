One person has been reported dead in Marietta, Georgia, after a plane crashed in front of a house, causing it to become engulfed in flames.A Cessna Citation I was traveling to Fulton County Airport and crashed east of Cobb County International Airport/McCollum Field, Federal Aviation Administration spokeswoman Kathleen Bergen said, according to WXIA.Traffic was being redirected around the Cobb County neighborhood, WSB reported . The local station also reported no injuries in the home.Witnesses uploaded their reactions to Twitter, reporting seeing a "big" plane crashing into the home.Others described it as a "small passenger jet" after witnessing it from farther away.Here is an image of the site after the fire was extinguished.