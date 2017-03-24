© CNN
They know Porky. They know.
Western Ukraine is "occupied", according to CNN. An earlier version of this amazing article claimed that Ukraine is a NATO member. Sure, why not?

CNN's newsroom is either staffed by turnips or master-level trolls.

"Since assuming office the Trump administration has taken a much harder line on the occupation of the western part of Ukraine, a partner of NATO," writes CNN.

Fake news, but also: True news? We are very confused.

Finally, some candid reporting from CNN:
This is an "updated" version, though. The original story got really creative:
Just. So. Beautiful. So Ukraine went from NATO "member" to "associate member" to "partner". That's a serious downgrade. But it's also CNN.

This amazing treasure trove of CNN failure was discovered by loyal Russia Insider reader "George Zah". Thank you, George! You are a gentleman and a scholar.

Ladies and gentlemen: "CNN". Please clap.