Western Ukraine is "occupied", according to CNN. An earlier version of this amazing article claimed that Ukraine is a NATO member. Sure, why not?CNN's newsroom is either staffed by turnips or master-level trolls."Since assuming office the Trump administration has taken a much harder line on, a partner of NATO," writes CNN.Fake news, but also: True news? We are very confused.This is an "updated" version, though. The original story got really creative:Just. So. Beautiful.This amazing treasure trove of CNN failure was discovered by loyal Russia Insider reader "George Zah". Thank you, George! You are a gentleman and a scholar.Ladies and gentlemen: "CNN". Please clap