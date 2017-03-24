If you'd had non-existent mobile phone reception for years prior (or if you were a techie 'hooked on faster downloads') then you might find reason to celebrate! You might respond as an ambivalent disempowered citizen, "I really wonder about those things but there isn't much I can do about this anyway." You may be in the growing group of empowered action-takers. You've either experienced microwave radiation sickness attributable to exposure or you've read books and articles on the topic which resonate with your own truth.

Out of Sight Does Not Equal Out of Mind

Multiple waveforms emitted (a variety of microwave frequencies generated and sent out through the ether via the antennas) - for instance the 700 MHz (0.7 GHz) band is highly penetrating (including through buildings) and is therefore especially effective used in conjunction with the 2600 MHz (2.6 GHz) band which has a high data rate (PENETRATION + HIGH DATA = HAPPY TELCO and customers). Keep in mind these frequencies are used to cook flesh. The microwave oven you dropped off at the recovery area of the rubbish tip the other week runs at 2.45 GHz.

Turning up the 'volume' or microwave power density on the antenna array - in the same way we turn up the volume of our stereo. This is the same 'invisible stuff' emitted by your mobile device and WiFi. In the above example when the antenna tower was at the edge of your back fence (say 100 metres from your bedroom), you'd likely complain, "Not In My Back Yard!" When it is located 300 metres away and out of sight in council bushland there is no way for you to complain as you do not even know about it! Even if it is located on the side of a road you might not consider taking action, such is the distorted form of information passed on to the public (more on this later).

Working with trajectory and strategic location - there is an overlay strategy to eliminate 'black spots'. One element that can assist (and hinder) this strategy is trajectory. If in the above example the tower 100 metres from your bedroom is at 50 metres elevation per Figure 1 (note this is indicative software only) and you happen to live in a tenth floor apartment, then you could well be in the direct line of fire. If you were in a house on the ground floor the power density (or exposure levels) would not be as high. However, consider the 'side lobes' that are the diagonal high intensity lobes dependent on antenna design/type. There is a myth that you are 'protected' directly beneath an antenna array. Because of side lobes this is not the case, though you are less exposed than if you were directly in front of it.

Faster Data Rates

PLEASE MR TELCO

Am I Being Rattled by Microwaves?

How are things going in your life? Are there emotional contractions contributing to the cellular stress response. There is no space to 'heal' if cells are overwhelmed by stress. Typically many of us have over-aroused nervous systems and cells literally never rest. I have some tools to work with held-trauma and therefore create space for recuperation. It is unlikely someone at optimal health (physical/emotional/spiritual) will be experiencing microwave radiation sickness symptoms as their cells are freed-up to detoxify.



Have you experienced a recent zoonotic infection? Have you had recent tick or mosquito bites? Do you live near animals? Chickens? A pet dog? Rats in the house? Many individuals unknowingly have zoonotic bacterial infections such as Lyme-like infections (and many more). Medical professionals are particularly weak in the area of 'new' bacterial infections, not only weak but also lacking interest (mostly - there are a few bright lights). Symptoms from over-exposure escalate significantly when the client is riddled with infections. Without addressing zoonotic infections, progress will be limited.



Tell me about your living situation? Many had a WiFi modem running all night just two metres from their bed. Other clients left their mobile device running on their bedside table during the night (as I did many years ago). We would work to reduce the radiation burden with simple strategies. Sometimes multiple chemical sensitivity would come into the picture and we'd work through that. Occasionally I'd provide advice for radiation shielding alternatives, though always as a last option. My experience with those selling so called 'solutions' was that many were 'salesmen' rather than adept technically.



How do you see yourself as an empowered action-taker? It is those of us who have had our lives redirected by health issues who often become the change agents. How can you share your new awareness? Could you talk to teachers and parents at your child's primary school or your local medical centre? Can you petition council to NOT put up the suburban tower? Might you have fun at home but with 8pm to 8am switch off?

Conclusion