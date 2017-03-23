© VIRGINIE LEFOUR/ AFP/GETTY IMAGES



A person has been detained in Antwerp, Belgium,, according to police."A vehicle with French plates has tried to drive at high speed into the Meir [shopping street]. A man in camouflage was taken away," Antwerp police chief Serge Muyters told a news conference."The pedestrians had to jump aside," he added.The car was intercepted at nearby port docks, according to the federal prosecutor's office., Reuters reported."Because of these elements, and the events in London yesterday, the case is being taken on by the federal prosecutor's office,'' the office said.The man is of North African descent and is believed to be a radicalized Muslim, according to the media.He has been identified as 39-year-old Mohamed R., a French national who resides in France, according to De Standaard.French President Francois Hollande also said the incident appears to involve a French national."It seemed to involve a French national, with possibly a certain number of weapons in his boot - it's up to the judges to make a statement on that - who was looking to kill or at the very least create a dramatic incident," Hollande told reporters."Therefore we must continue to be on high alert and mobilize all our forces," he added.A Belgian federal prosecutor also said the suspect was French.A perimeter has been set up around the area and a bomb squad has been deployed., according to Antwerp police.Belgian Prime Minister Charles Michel has praised the city's authorities for doing an "excellent job.", as part of an attack in which a policeman was also stabbed to death.UK police believe the incident was "Islamist related," but have given no details about the attacker, who they believe was acting alone., which led to the deaths of 32 people at Brussels airport and Maalbeek metro station. More than 300 others were injured in the attacks.