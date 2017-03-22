There is a soft coup underway in my country. We're far past calling the neo-socialist fanaticism brewing in the United States by any other name. Donald Trump has been in office only a few days, but impartial onlookers wonder at what he could possibly have done to incite such bitter hatred and violence. When Breitbart editor Milo Yiannopoulos was prevented from speaking on the University of California Berkley campus because of a violent protesters the "strategy" of left wing radicals became clear. The people behind the Obama-Clinton cabal intend recreating 1960s tension and chaos. In an ironic twist, Berkley was a central spot for the 1960s Free Speech Movement. Today radical liberalism and entitlement are the only words heard. If something does not change soon, America will burn.
The editors at the National Review author call these radicals the "New New Left", that has been set in motion since before the new president took office. The anti - Milo Yiannopoulos riot on February 1 is another chip in a huge gamble by globalist bent on destroying everything America once stood for. This is the way conservatives and moderates see the unrest today. National Review's Heather Mac Donald calls our attention to the deep-seeded danger of this movement with her condemnation of professors justifying the anarchy. On those academics' part she wrote:
From a strategy point of view the New New Left had an easy time stifling constitutional rights these last few weeks. Berkley is the newest example of cheaply bought civil unrest and coercion. If George Soros or Google wanted to fight pro-Trump voices, 100 violent thugs seeded into an audience already stirred up by Berkley professors and activists gets the job done pretty well. Follow up with New York Times editorials and tilted news, some CNN fake news, and we can expect Kent State to be repeated soon. Only this time the National Guard may open fire on the protestors for the wars. For the wars. It's important that readers understand what these leftists support."These are the same faculty who defined speech as "harmful conduct" in their petitions to the Berkeley administration to cancel Yiannopoulos's engagement."
The "Womens march", raging left wing media, Democrats blocking presidential appointments, major technology corporations holding special meetings to "handle Trump", let me tell you brother's and sisters - patience is about to be worn thin. I watch the tenor of all this on social media, the New New Left is out there threatening people's kids I tell you! The constant pressure, the needling and jabbing, I've never seen the likes in 15 years analyzing social media and digital platforms. The internet is a mirror, a mirror of later reality in person. Whoever is behind all this, and there are those running the chaos show, their only clear goal is an all out civil war to overthrow a dully elected president. Figuring out who "they" are is not so difficult. All anyone has to do is look to Wall Street and the supporters of Obama and Clinton. The "swamp" as President Trump calls it, is churning over the drain plug being pulled.
Desperation by those opposed to nationalism and conservatism in the US has caused a huge miscalculation I think. Indications of the coming backlash are visible through notables from Chicago to Hollywood now. The right side is about to have enough, former Chicago Bears head coach Mike Ditka called the sports media bent on turning the Super Bowl in to an anti-Trump demonstration "assholes" on the popular Bernie & Sid Show radio show. In an interview with The Guardian the other day, film star Matthew McConaughey stood up above the silent majority of Hollywood to basically endorse Trump by suggesting that Hollywood needs to "embrace" the new president and look for positives. Actor Morgan Freeman, a Clinton supporter, was quoted recently as saying;
The hate, that visceral hole of dissatisfaction of the empowered-generation, it's becoming a whining, crying, horrible screaming pit of aggression toward anyone not further satisfying their misery. It's like the smartphone makers implanted zombie chips in all the cell phones to run everybody nutty. Google and Facebook spying, Microsoft and the Clinton Foundation, Obama dropping a microphone and the shit heads of California overflow our country's cities chanting "hell yeah, that's so cool". Good God we are in trouble."I'm holding out hope that Donald Trump has to be a good president. He can't not be. What I see is a guy who will not lose."
This story on Paste by Steve Ryan is a caution, a warning of the deep-seated banality of this New New Left beast. The bestselling scribe of the book, Slaying the Tiger: A Year Inside the Ropes on the New PGA Tour, turns a mighty skill with a keyboard or pen into a typical condescending advocacy of violence. Yes the author veils the threatening tone as a caution for the "Left" to lay off violence, but underneath that nuance the "power" these people feel seethes. The author writes belches forth his understanding for liberal frustrations:
"The reaction makes sense—for so long, "liberals" in America have been a party of capitulation and compromise, and have been bullied to irrelevance by conservatives who are morally repugnant but possess actual balls."Ryan goes on to vent his own desire to "punch somebody in the face". He takes his readership down, down, down on the ground where the real "battle" is to be waged, portraying those propped up with hedge fund and Silicon Valley billions as helpless, with nobody at all at their backs. Reading this guy's bullshit is almost painful, a pitiful lie laid out like a blanket of caviar on a poisoned cracker. Anybody who bites is as likely to get killing in a civil war. Media in America is owned and anybody knows that. The bankers and money in the US started this shit show, and now they employ every idiot or genius sap to do the bleeding when the time comes. Civil War, get it?
Donald Trump was elected because of the lunatic policies and the New New Left went too far. I cannot believe how many people are blind to this fact. We, meaning me and every other conservative America, were ignored and marginalized, forgotten by these radicals. In America being Christian, being conservative, wanting two kids and a dog and a picket fence was once AOK. Wanting to believe America stood for traditional values was AOK. Preferring not to have an LGBT parade down main street in front of our kids was AOK. And hating, hurting, ridiculing or assailing people who believed otherwise was not. This is where the term moderation comes in. Left meant anything goes, and right meant stuffy and anal retentive stoicism. Olive branch toting on the one hand, and gun toting war hawkishness on the other was balanced by compromise basically. Trump supporters are mainly the balancers, and this is the only reason there is not already a bloodbath. It's time we stood back and looked at who the extremists are.
Breaking it down, here's the scoop on America right now. President Donald Trump was asked a long time ago if he would ever run for president. He told the reporter asking; "Only if I see my country going down the tubes." Well here he is pushing the "reset" button 150 million Americans want pushed. Half of America did not believe or want the policies of Obama. Get it? Half the country was "all good" with same sex marriage in a church, though they did not agree. Half of America had no problem with a proxy war against Russia, with wars all over the world, even though they felt it was wrong. Half of America could stand a Wall Street robbery of the American taxpayer, even though they knew they were being fleeced. But that half of America could not take any more. That half of America won't be beat in the head by people who believe they are righteous in their empowerment at their expense. Half of America is not going to be threatened or attacked much longer. Even the sold out media cannot show Trump supporters attacking the New New Left - not yet anyway.
If this does not stop soon, the Xbox playing liberal arts freshman bent on more satisfaction and coolness, is going to come face to face with Billy Bad Ass from some small ghost town in South Alabama. I see it coming, I know many of you do too. The New New Left is human in their desire to "punch somebody in the face", and so are we.
Phil Butler, is a policy investigator and analyst, a political scientist and expert on Eastern Europe, exclusively for the online magazine "New Eastern Outlook".
The New New Left is calling for civil war in AmericaNot long ago many conservatives predicted an American "melt-down" if Hillary Clinton won the White House. Now, the Democrats, backed by massive corporate interest have our nation on the brink of...