Dozens mostly women and children were killed and injured in a presumable US-led coalition airstrike on a Syrian school west of Raqqa, local media reported Wednesday.the source was quoted as saying by the SANA news service.Unverified reports estimated up to 33 people may have been killed in the strike.On Monday, US Department of Defense spokesperson Capt. Jeff Davis said that the US Central Command was assessing the credibility of civilian casualties reports that appeared after a Thursday US counterterrorism strike in al-Jinah in Syria's Aleppo, which hit a mosque.On Friday, Davis said that the strike targeted an adjacent building. Davis also said that Pentagon was not "aware of any credible allegation of civilian casualties."On March 4, a monthly report by the Combined Joint Task Force said that "at least 220 civilians have been unintentionally killed by Coalition strikes since the start of Operation Inherent Resolve" and expressed regret over this loss of lives.Operation Inherent Resolve is the name of an operation carried out against Daesh terrorist group, banned in many countries, including Russia. The Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve was established in 2014 and aims to coordinate military efforts to combat Daesh.