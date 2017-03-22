According to the Tenth Amendment Center:
"The legislation would amend Idaho revenue statutes, providing "that capital gains and losses on precious metals bullion and monetized bullion sales be added to or subtracted from Idaho taxable income."...Capital gains tax on gold and silver is an insidious disincentive based on intentional dollar devaluation. When the dollar's purchasing power goes down, the metals' nominal dollar value goes up, triggering a "gain" which is taxed.
Idaho H206 is a revenue neutral proposal over the long run. That's because both precious metals gains (income) and losses are backed out of the calculation of taxable income for Idahoans. While H206's passage will have little fiscal impact on Idaho tax revenues, it will have a larger impact on Idahoans' freedoms."
Idaho House passes legislation to tax gains on precious metalsThe second state in less than a month has made a direct challenge to the Federal Reserve monopoly on money, by forwarding a bill that would "eliminate capital gains taxes on gold and silver...