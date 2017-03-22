Land within major California seismic faults could sink by between 1.5 and 3 feet in a matter of seconds, causing catastrophic devastation, says a new study. It also shows that the Newport-Inglewood fault is more active than previously thought.Robert Leeper, lead author of a new study published in Nature, carried out with the help of the US Geological Survey, told the LA Times.Leeper's team took 55 samples at the Seal Beach National Wildlife Refuge in southern Los Angeles, by submerging 20-feet pipes that collected samples of the sediment, initially looking for evidence for a prehistoric tsunami."These buried, organic-rich layers are evidence of three earthquakes on the Newport-Inglewood in the past 2,000 years." The earthquakes likely occurred around 50 BC, 200 AD and finally in 1450 AD.The scientists drew two conclusions: a 6.4 Richter scale earthquake in 1933 did not cause the same sinking, suggesting that the older tremblors on the fault, which stretches between LA and San Diego, were probably between 6.8 and 7.5. Leeper said thatWhile the authors suggested that further study is needed of other depressions, Kate Scharer, a USGS research geologist, told the LA Times that if a rapid tremblor-triggered sinking would occur, the effects could be catastrophic, demolishing pipes, lines, roads and other infrastructure not designed for such ground level fluctuations.