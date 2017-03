© Getty Images



This is the third time the White House has been breached in an eight-day period.

has lawmakers demanding the Secret Service make "major structural changes." Heading up the investigation isbefore the US Secret Service (USSS) was able to apprehend him on March 10. The USSS released a statement in the days following, saying that Tran was able to climb and hop a 5-foot fence near the US Treasury Department next to the White House, then he scaled an 8-foot vehicle gate and another a three-and-a-half foot fence near the East Wing."The men and women of the Secret Service are extremely disappointed and angry in how the events of March 10th transpired," the statement said. The agency said they are taking steps to prevent future breaches, includingIn an interview with Wolf Blitzer on CNN's The Situation Room on March 17, House Oversight Committee Chairman Jason Chaffetz (R-Utah) said that"It's just beyond comprehension," Chaffetz said, "especially because it isLast year, Chaffetz faced retaliation while looking into the Secret Service afterDozens of agents, including 11 senior members, gainedto Chaffetz's own rejected 2003 application to the agency and leaked it to the press. The Department of Homeland Security ended up punishingThe recent breach prompted Chaffetz to send a letter to William Callahan, the acting director of the Secret Service, saying his committee will investigate the service. In the letter, Chaffetz, who is on the panel that oversees the service, questioned the agency's security andThe letter suggests thatfrom the Secret Service, including the fact thatIf true, these allegations raise questions about whether the agency's security protocols are adequate," Chaffetz wrote.The letter mentions a bipartisan report from the committee, which found that "Over the last 10 years, there have beenwhich resulted in an arrest.""This just keeps happening - again, and again, and again," Chaffetz said in an interview with Fox and Friends, where he promised that "major structural changes" will take place at the agency.splitting up the Secret Service, with separate teams that would handle cyber missions and protective detail mission.Chaffetz also said that there is a bipartisan group exploring the idea of moving the Secret Service into the Treasury department, where it was before the Department of Homeland Security took over that function in 2003.On Saturday, William Rawlinson, 58, was spotted in a prohibited area of the North Lawn of the White House at around 12:40pm. Police say they found Rawlinson behind an auxiliary security barrier that resembles a bicycle rack, yelling "nonsensical statements," according to the Washington Post That same day, Sean Keoughan, 29, was arrested after he drove up to a White House checkpoint in a car that was reported stolen in Virginia and told a Secret Service officer that "there's a bomb in the trunk" while holding something in his right hand, according to Reuters The Secret Service has also been in the news recently after an agent had a laptop with sensitive information stolen from their vehicle, and two agents are currently under investigation for leaving their post to take selfies with President Donald Trump's grandson.