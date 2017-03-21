"The worst affected areas have been around the Mid-north Coast and southern areas of the North Coast. According to the Bureau of Meteorology, approximately 150mm of rain fell around the town of Yamba since midnight, which led to the short-term isolation of the town's 6000 residents."

Significant 24 hour totals

Some parts of New South Wales (NSW), Australia, have recorded over 500 mm of rain in the last 7 days as a low-pressure system drenched the region.Over the weekend of 17 to 19 March, parts of the state's northeast and Mid North Coast were hardest hit. On 18 March, Australia's Bureau of Meteorology (BoM) said that 21 stations had recorded more than 100 mm of rain that day and Evans Head had recorded around 100 mm in just two hours.According to BoM figures, New Italy recorded 506 mm, Mt Seaview 509 mm of rain in 7 days to 20 March 2017.In an update of 18 March, NSW State Emergency Service (SES), said:Many rescues were a result of people not heeding warnings to stay out of floodwaters.with 550 of the calls coming on Saturday 18 March. SES say that affected areas included Hornsby, Coffs Harbour City and Gosford as well as Yamba., including the Orara River, Bellinger River, Hastings River, Williams River and Coffs Creek.including Shannondale, Buccarumbi, Thora, Taylors Arm and Iluka.with shower activity to continue for large parts of eastern NSW during the week. SES added:Wide areas of the state have recorded more than 300 mm of rain in the last 7 days.According to BoM figures, New Italy recorded 506 mm, Mount Seaview 509 mm and Dorrigo 496 mm of rain in 7 days to 20 March 2017.Evans Head recorded 362mm during the same time, while Ballina recorded 306 mm, Katoomba 324 mm and Coffs Harbour 345 mm.Sydney meanwhile recorded 111 mm of rain in the 7 day period.Goonengerry 182 mmSawtell 230 mmBoambee Res. 206 mmCrystal Creek 204 mmMt Seaview 229 mmMooral Creek 190 mm