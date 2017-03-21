© 9ABC

A 15-year-old Chicago girl was apparently sexually assaulted by five or six men or boys on Facebook Live, and none of the roughly 40 people who watched the live video reported the attack to police, authorities said Tuesday.Police only learned of the attack when the girl's mother approached police Superintendent Eddie Johnson late Monday afternoon as he was leaving a department in the Lawndale neighborhood on the city's West Side, police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said.He said Johnson immediately ordered detectives to investigate and the department asked Facebook to take down the video, which it did.Guglielmi tweeted Tuesday that detectives found the girl and reunited her with her family, and that they're conducting interviews.It is the second time in months that the department has investigated an apparent attack that was streamed live on Facebook. In January, four people were arrested after a cellphone footage showed them allegedly taunting and beating a mentally disabled man.