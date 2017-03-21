© Shutterstock

Tumblr finally removed the video three weeks after it was posted — a day after a reporter contacted the company.

Tumblr acts as if it's a staunch champion of women's rights by supporting such groups as Planned Parenthood — but it still refuses to help tackle revenge porn, victims say.A 27-year-old Bronx woman sued the blogging site in Manhattan Supreme Court last week after a tape of her having sex with her boyfriend 10 years ago, when she was just 17, was posted in December and shared 1,200 times.The post included the woman's name and a link to her Facebook page. She only learned that the private X-rated video was on the site when strange men started contacting her through Facebook with obscene messages such as, "Did you like the way #*&$,,,? Sure looks like you did."Meanwhile, Tumblr's founder and CEO, David Karp, is on the board of such pro-women's-rights groups as Planned Parenthood, leading a fundraising campaign that gave $80,000 to it last month. Victims say they are outraged over the site's apparent contradictory behavior."We review all reported content and remove any posts in violation of our community guidelines," a Tumblr spokeswoman said.But that's not enough, critics say.A 52-year-old mother of two discovered nearly a dozen private semi-naked images of her with her husband that had been posted to the site after she lost her phone. "I don't understand how a website could humiliate someone this way," the California mom said, bursting into tears.