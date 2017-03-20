An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.9 jolted Trinidad and Tobago on Monday but there were no immediate reports of injuries or damage.The Seismic Research centre (SRC) of the University of the West Indies (UWI), said that the quake, which occurred at 3:01 pm (local time) hadIt said felt in Port of Spain and Arima as well as in Scarborough, the capital of Tobago.The location of the quake was given as Latitude 11.26N and Longitude: 60.92W.