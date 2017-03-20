Lightning struck and killed a woman on Saturday afternoon as she was farming in heavy rain in Battambang province's Phnom Prek district.

Thoy Sok, 34, was struck at about 2:30pm during an unseasonal dry-season storm, the National Police website said yesterday.

"She died in her rice field instantly," it said.

On Friday, two separate lightning strikes killed a woman and injured three, one critically, in Battambang province.

On March 12, a 44-year-old soldier was killed by lightning as he worked on a cassava farm in Preah Vihear province's Choam Khsant district.

Disaster management figures show that 213 people were struck by lightning last year in Cambodia, 108 of whom were killed - up from 107 deaths in 2015.