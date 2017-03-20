Drought

Astonishing turn around

The flood situation in the Cuvelai catchment area has reached alarming levels and residents are being warned to take necessary precautions, in expectation of the worst possible flooding experienced here in living memory.at Oshakati and temporarily relocated to Ekuku.Heavy rainfall is forecast for the areas within the Cuvelai Basin, including Omusati, Oshana, Ohangwena, Kunene, Kavango East and West and the Zambezi regions and residents of those areas are advised to be on high alert for possible flooding.All institutions and sectors and relief agencies that normally participate in disaster management have been urged to activate their contingency plans for flood management in preparation for the potential disaster.Communities are being advised not to cross rivers in the flooded areas and to take precautionary measures to avoid loss of life and damage to property.Some 330,000 people in Namibia are food insecure, 14 percent of the country's population.