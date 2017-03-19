US President Donald Trump described his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, as a "tough cookie," after reiterating that he does not know him personally during a rapid-fire quiz on Fox News.as he appeared on the Fox News show Watters World, which aired Saturday night. Host Jesse Watterson the well known figures ranging from politicians to news channel chiefs. Trump, whose alleged relationship with the Russian president has come under major public scrutiny,I don't know how he's doing for Russia, we're going to find out one day I guess," the US leader added.when it came to describing those who don't quite see eye-to-eye with him. The first word that came to his mind when asked about his former rival for the presidency,However, he had a lot more to say when asked about awho has been very vocal in her criticism of Trump. "I thinkhe said, adding that it would be a dream come true if she ran against him.He alsoand made reference to the Native American figure Pocahontas. "Pocahontas would not be proud of [Warren] as her representative, believe me." Trump repeatedly used the name as a dismissive moniker for Warren in reference to her claim of Native American ancestry.also came under the president's fire for aTrump said it was a terrible thing to do to any president or person, describing it as a publicity stunt from someone whose "career is failing."The president had some kind words to offer for others, however, calling his former campaign manager and counselor to the president, Kellyanne Conway, "a very nice woman," and Fox News host Bill O'Reilly "a great guy."