The Russian-backed prime minister of Crimea said on Saturday that Vladimir Putin should be made president of Russia for life and that the Soviet Union would never have collapsed had Putin been in charge."If our president Vladimir Vladimirovich (Putin) was in charge of things when the Soviet Union existed, the Soviet Union would not have fallen apart," said Aksyonov, who said a few days ago that Russia needed a monarchic style of government."Vladimir Vladimirovich must be president for life," Aksyonov told the Rossiya 24 channel.Putin, 64, has dominated the Russian political landscape for the past 17 years. He has not said whether he will run for a fourth presidential term next year, but is expected to do so.Kiev, which is embroiled in a low-level conflict with pro-Russian separatists in eastern Ukraine, says it wants Crimea back.