© BMKG



An earthquake measuring 5.4 on the Richter scale reportedly shook South Bali on Friday morning, around 1:39 am.Bali's Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency (BMKG) recorded the quake's epicenter as 334 kilometers southwest of Denpasar,Most people likely slept through the small shakes, but the quake was reportedly felt in the Denpasar area.The earthquake was not flagged for tsunami potential and there have been no reports so far of major damage or victims following the earthquake.