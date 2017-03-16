After urging Ukraine's National Security and Defense Council to impose a state-sanctioned blockade on Donbass on Wednesday, Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko said he would "propose another law that would be in line with Ukraine's national interests" because recognizing eastern Ukrainian territories not under Kiev's control as "occupied" would "destroy" the Minsk process.

A rather bizarre admission from Ukraine' president — especially because he supports the blockade — but this kind of erratic behavior should be expected from a man who feasts on Roshen bars and Lindsey Graham's Ugg boots.

Here's Poroshenko's full comment:
"We will offer another law, which meets the national interests of Ukraine, a law on restoring the territorial integrity of the country," Poroshenko said during a sitting of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine on Wednesday, according to the president's press service.

Poroshenko categorically opposed legal recognition of parts of Donbas as occupied territory.

"To formally legalize [these areas] a draft law will be offered on the occupied areas. Just imagine the consequences of such a legislative initiative! Such a law would wreck the Minsk process and bury international sanctions against Russia because they are connected to the Minsk [peace] process. The mission of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe will leave Donbas," Poroshenko said.
This is some serious legal limbo-land drama. How can Poroshenko sever all commercial, governmental and social links with East Ukraine, while not simultaneously shredding the Minsk agreement — which was never honored in the first place?


Of course, the best part about all of this is that Ukraine blames Russia:
[Ukraine's Security and Defense Council Secretary Oleksandr Turchynov] said the suspension will remain in effect until the Russia-backed separatists relinquish control over enterprises in the Donbas and comply with the much-violated 2015 Minsk agreement.
Except that the "enterprises" seized by the rebels was a response to the blockade began by ultra-nationalist fanatics. The only thing that has changed is that the ultra-nationalist blockade is now official state policy.

An incredible turn of events. Poroshenko caved to neo-Nazi pressure and made the blockade "official". And now he's saying the blockade has "destroyed" the Minsk agreement — but blames Russia, of course.

Typical.