A rather bizarre admission from Ukraine' president — especially because he supports the blockade — but this kind of erratic behavior should be expected from a man who feasts on Roshen bars and Lindsey Graham's Ugg boots.
Here's Poroshenko's full comment:
"We will offer another law, which meets the national interests of Ukraine, a law on restoring the territorial integrity of the country," Poroshenko said during a sitting of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine on Wednesday, according to the president's press service.This is some serious legal limbo-land drama. How can Poroshenko sever all commercial, governmental and social links with East Ukraine, while not simultaneously shredding the Minsk agreement — which was never honored in the first place?
Poroshenko categorically opposed legal recognition of parts of Donbas as occupied territory.
"To formally legalize [these areas] a draft law will be offered on the occupied areas. Just imagine the consequences of such a legislative initiative! Such a law would wreck the Minsk process and bury international sanctions against Russia because they are connected to the Minsk [peace] process. The mission of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe will leave Donbas," Poroshenko said.
Of course, the best part about all of this is that Ukraine blames Russia:
[Ukraine's Security and Defense Council Secretary Oleksandr Turchynov] said the suspension will remain in effect until the Russia-backed separatists relinquish control over enterprises in the Donbas and comply with the much-violated 2015 Minsk agreement.Except that the "enterprises" seized by the rebels was a response to the blockade began by ultra-nationalist fanatics. The only thing that has changed is that the ultra-nationalist blockade is now official state policy.
An incredible turn of events. Poroshenko caved to neo-Nazi pressure and made the blockade "official". And now he's saying the blockade has "destroyed" the Minsk agreement — but blames Russia, of course.
Typical.
Poroshenko says Ukraine just 'destroyed' Minsk Agreement but blames RussiaAfter urging Ukraine's National Security and Defense Council to impose a state-sanctioned blockade on Donbass on Wednesday, Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko said he would "propose another law...