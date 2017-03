© AP Photo/ Sergei Chuzavkov

Ukraine's president has endorsed sanctions against five subsidiaries of Russian state banks.Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko has approved the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine's proposal to impose one-year sanctions on five subsidiaries of Russian state banks on Thursday.The measures affect the Ukrainian subsidiaries of Sberbank, VTB, BM-Bank, Prominvestbank and VS Bank.On Wednesday, the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine asked the National Bank and the Security Service of Ukraine to submit their proposals on sanctions against banks, some of whose shares are owned by Russian state banks., according to the Bank's address to Ukraine's President Petro Poroshenko, published Tuesday. Besides, the Sberbank and Alfa-Bank's ATMs in Ukraine have been subjected to vandalism by the radicals.On Thursday, the Kremlin spokesman said the actions against Russian banks' subsidiaries in Ukraine contradict international law, and Moscow will take all legitimate measures to protect them if necessary.