Puppet Masters
Despite int'l protest, US ally Saudi Arabia planning 'heinous' assault on Yemen's largest port city
MintPress
Thu, 16 Mar 2017 17:06 UTC
While the Syrian conflict has long dominated international coverage of Middle Eastern crises, the humanitarian crisis in Yemen has been continually overlooked by the mainstream media. Since March 2015, the nation has been in a state of chaos following the overthrow of former Yemeni President Abdrabbuh Mansur Hadi, who was installed by the United States and Saudi governments, by a grassroots political movement led by the Houthis.
Following the Houthi-led coup, Saudi Arabia essentially invaded Yemen, eager to maintain controlover the strategic Bab al-Mandab strait, a critical area for the region's oil trade. The Saudis' efforts to maintain their undue influence in Yemeni politics and maintain hegemony over a key oil route has now manifested as a war effort bordering on genocide — one that has claimed the lives of more than 10,000 people, most of them civilians. In addition, more than a third of Saudi airstrikes in the nation are believed to have destroyed civilian targets.
Despite the severity of the crisis, as well as Saudi Arabia's apparent penchant for bombing hospitals and civilian infrastructure, the U.S. has remained unusually silent, essentially turning a blind eye in the face of repeated war crimes committed by its ally. The U.S. has involved itself militarily in Yemen to aid in the Saudis' destruction of their southern neighbor, launching missiles and - more recently - botched raids that claimed the lives of numerous civilians, including an eight-year-old U.S. citizen.
The U.S. has also enabled the Saudis to commit war crimes in Yemen by continuing to sell them millions of dollars in weapons, despite their documented tendency to attack and bomb civilians. While the U.S. has been quick to accuse other nations of similar atrocities in Syria, it has been eerily silent, as well as complicit in, the crimes committed by Saudi Arabia.
The combination of minimal media attention, as well as tacit U.S. support for the Saudi war effort, has Yemen on the verge of collapse. According to the NGO Save the Children, tens of thousands of children in the embattled nation are dying due to the collapse of the country's health care system. Since Saudi Arabia first invaded, more than 270 health facilities have been damaged or destroyed, many directly by the Saudis.
In addition, more than half of Yemen's estimated 3,500 health facilities are closed or barely functioning, leaving nearly eight million Yemeni children without access to adequate health care, resulting in the deaths of nearly a thousand children every week, according to estimates.
But the health crisis is only part of the suffering that has become a daily reality for Yemenis. Famine is also taking its toll, with an estimated 19 million people - two-thirds of Yemen's entire population - in desperate need of humanitarian assistance. More than half of the nation is suffering from a lack of adequate nutrition, according to UN estimates, withmore than 370,000 children under the age of five suffering from severe malnutrition.
Much of the famine is preventable, as it has largely manifested as a direct result of the Saudis' naval blockade of key Yemeni ports. Recent changes to Yemen's central bank also threaten to rob many Yemenis of their capacity to purchase what little food is still available in the country.
UN pleas to the Saudis to end their blockades, the Saudis and their anti-Houthi coalition have announced plans to assault Al Hudaydah, Yemen's largest port city. Catherine Shakdam, associate director of the Beirut Center for Middle Eastern Studies and an expert on Yemen, told MintPress that "government officials in Hodeida have already confirmed an increase in attacks in Yemeni waters" as a result of the latest Saudi-led assault. She added that "fishermen have been shot at for trying to feed their families and drones have been spotted doing what is believed to be reconnaissance work."
Shakdam added that this assault is only the most recent effort by the Saudis to cripple the strategic port city, remarking that the Saudis are "determined to punish civilians in the hope they will rise against the resistance movement and defeat its forces from the inside."
Russia's foreign ministry condemned the Saudis' latest plan to cripple the Houthi movement, saying that the operation "would not only inevitably lead to a mass exodus of the [local] population but would also de facto cut the [Yemeni] capital of Sanaa from... food and humanitarian aid supplies." The U.S. has yet to comment on the plan, but its silence thus far already speaks volumes.
Comment: Check out: Russian FM: Saudi plan to attack Yemen port city would 'cut millions off from food & aid supplies'
The coalition's "plans to storm Yemen's biggest port of Hudaydah give rise to serious concerns," Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in a statement published on the ministry's official website.
She added that battles in this area "would not only inevitably lead to a mass exodus of the [local] population but would also de facto cut the [Yemeni] capital of Sanaa from... food and humanitarian aid supplies."
Reader Comments
i hope they get their asses kicked to hell and back.
Despite int'l protest, US ally Saudi Arabia planning 'heinous' assault on Yemen's largest port cityDespite a warning from the UN to end its existing blockades of Yemeni ports, a Saudi-led coalition is planning another major assault on the nation's largest port city of Al Hudaydah, a move that...