New unidentified strains of blight and wheat rust have emerged on our planet which are causing 100% losses in the fields. Yellow rust continues to spread unchecked, but is now merging with as yet un-named strains of pathogens to create a super-rust strain. Crop losses around the planet continue with cold damage and now the hard freeze in the USA S.E. will reduce orchard output by 70%. India moves to WhatsApp pay to connect local farmers with local buyers.