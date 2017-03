© REUTERS/ Omar Sanadiki

Chemical Terorrism

The behavior of Moscow's Western partners regarding the situation in Syria raises eyebrows, according to the Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman.Russia's Western partners in the UN Security Council are constantly evading condemning terrorist attacks in Syria, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Thursday.She stressed that such behavior was reflecting the position of West toward Syria and its people.Moscow is worried that the West does not listen to Russia's calls to investigate cases of chemical terrorism in Syria and Iraq." Zakharova said.She added that Moscow does not doubt that Daesh and al-Nusra Front terrorists have poisonous substances like chlorine, mustard gas and sarin.In late October-early November 2016, a number of chemical weapon attacks were conducted in Syria's Aleppo by militants, which led to the death of dozens of Syrian servicemen and civilians. The Syrian government urged the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) to conduct an investigation, while the Russian Defense Ministry handed the results of the chemical use probe to Syria's national regulator in charge of implementing the OPCW convention.On October 27, 2016, the OPCW-UN Joint Investigative Mechanism (JIM) expert panel released a report claiming that the Syrian government had used chemical weapons at least three times in the country in 2014-2015. An earlier report said Daesh was also responsible for several attacks.Syrian President Bashar Assad has repeatedly denied all accusations, putting the blame for chemical weapon use on terrorist groups, while the Russian authorities have called on the necessity to double-check all such kinds of reports, stressing that conclusions cannot be simply made based on interviews of several local residents.The civil war in Syria has been lasting for around six years with government troops fighting against numerous opposition factions and terror organizations such as al-Nusra Front and Daesh , outlawed in Russia.