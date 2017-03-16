© Prankvprank/ Youtube



The battle between President Trump and Snoop Dogg has expanded to include the First Lady and Bow Wow.an image that has caused outrage from many.Early Wednesday, Trump shot back on Twitter: "Can you imagine what the outcry would be if @SnoopDogg, failing career and all, had aimed and fired the gun at President Obama? Jail time!"Hours later, Bow Wow waded into the feud and threatened Melania Trump."Ayo @realDonaldTrump shut your punk a-- up talking s--t about my uncle @SnoopDogg," the rapper tweeted Wednesday afternoon.Bow Wow joins a number of other celebrities who have jumped into the fray, including T.I. and Marco Rubio.Snoop Dogg has not yet commented on Bow Wow's defense.As for the President's counterargument that someone who had made a similar move to his predecessor would have faced jail time, Ted Nugent, who was featured in a Trump campaign ad, threatened to kill both Obama and Hillary Clinton during a concert in 2007.